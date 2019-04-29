Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Date for Jared Chance murder trial set

Posted 8:19 PM, April 29, 2019

Jared Chance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A trial date is set for a man accused of murdering a woman in Grand Rapids and then dismembering her body.

Jared Chance’s trial will begin Sept. 7. He is facing charges of murder, concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Chance is accused of killing 31-year-old Ashley Young last year at his apartment in Grand Rapids. He was arrested Dec. 2 after a neighbor found blood in a basement he shared with Chance and called police.

Investigators recovered parts of Young’s body from a tarp and a bag in a box in the basement.

His parents, James and Barbara Chance, are charged with perjury for allegedly helping their son cover up Young’s death. A status conference scheduled for Monday was adjourned to a later date.

