Ferris Coffee & Nut launches new beer & wine menu May 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris Coffee & Nut is expanding its menu to beer and wine at its downtown Grand Rapids location. They'll feature local brews and there's also a new menu in the works.
We got a preview of what's to come when Ferris Coffee & Nut joined us in studio.
Beer & wine launch at the store May 3.
