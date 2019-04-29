Ferris Coffee & Nut launches new beer & wine menu May 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris Coffee & Nut is expanding its menu to beer and wine at its downtown Grand Rapids location. They'll feature local brews and there's also a new menu in the works.

We got a preview of what's to come when Ferris Coffee & Nut joined us in studio.

Beer & wine launch at the store May 3.

