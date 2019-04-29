Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Ferris Coffee & Nut launches new beer & wine menu May 3

Posted 9:15 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, April 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Ferris Coffee & Nut is expanding its menu to beer and wine at its downtown Grand Rapids location. They'll feature local brews and there's also a new menu in the works.

We got a preview of what's to come when Ferris Coffee & Nut joined us in studio.

Beer & wine launch at the store May 3.

To learn more click here. 

1 Comment

  • Ashy

    The menu that you mention in the article it is amazing and many people prefer this menu when they go to the hotel. Thanks for sharing amazing information. Ferris coffee with nut launches a new beer is amazing.

    Reply
