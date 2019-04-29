Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former Sparta councilman pleads guilty to child exploitation charge

Posted 4:43 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 04:45PM, April 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former member of the Sparta Village Council has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ryan Hayes entered a guilty plea to the charge on April 10. He is accused of coercing a 16-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct and taking photos of it on his cellphone around April of 2018.

Court documents show Hayes was arrested after making plans to meet up with a girl he believed to be a 14-year-old girl named Liv at Huff Park in Grand Rapids. The person was actually a Kent County Sheriff’s Office investigator.

Hayes resigned from his position on the council at the end of October, but was re-elected in the November election. He didn’t return to his position.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.