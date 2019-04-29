Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GR family searching for who shot and killed dog

Posted 8:43 PM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45PM, April 29, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family is looking for answers after somebody shot and killed their 15-year-old dog over the weekend.

Beverly Bailey says her beloved poodle mix named Tigger was killed around 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Wealthy Street and Fuller Avenue.

Bailey says Tigger got out, but she thought he would be back, and he just had to use the bathroom. She fell asleep waiting for him to come back to the door, but he never showed.

Bailey’s daughter found Tigger dead near the bus stop.

“I don’t know. I just miss him so much. He was my best friend. He was my best friend,” Bailey said.

At first, they thought he had been hit by a car, but it turns out Tigger was shot and killed.

“For a person to carry a gun, at 5:30 in the morning and six shots ring out. They’re not serving and protecting our community, that smells trouble,” Bailey said.

Grand Rapids police are investigating the case and ask anyone with information on what happened to him to call 616-774-2345.

