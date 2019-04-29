Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside Kalamazoo home

Posted 6:25 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30AM, April 29, 2019

KALAMAZOO, MICH. — We’re learning more about what prompted a SWAT team to arrest a man after he barricaded himself in a house.

Police in Kalamazoo say it happened Saturday evening.

The 21-year-old man allegedly forced himself into a home on State Street near Reed Avenue.

The man reportedly made threats with a gun and ran off with some stolen stuff.

It led officers to another house on Cameron Street, where SWAT teams used a search warrant to find him and his gun before making that arrest.

He is currently being held at the county jail on numerous charges.

 

