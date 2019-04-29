× Man sentenced in murder of 3-year-old daughter

PAW PAW, Mich. — A man was sentenced Monday to decades in prison for the murder of his 3-year-old daughter.

Corey Kucsera was sentenced to 20-50 years in prison on charges of first-degree child abuse and second-degree murder.

His daughter, Sophia Ernet-Kucsera died in September 2018. Police were called to a home in Van Buren County on a report of the girl wasn’t breathing, but investigators later learned her mouth was taped shut.

Sophia’s stepmother, Kate George, was sentenced to 31-50 years in prison.