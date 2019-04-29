Meeting to decide future of recreational pot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City commissioners are holding a special meeting Monday night, to decide whether or not to allow recreational marijuana businesses within city limits in Kalamazoo.

Residents will be able to ask questions and weigh-in on whether or not the city opt in or out, after voters approved recreational marijuana last year.

Eight local governments have already opted out of allowing these types of businesses, according to MLive.

Kalamazoo city commissioners will be holding the meeting at 6 p.m. In the community room at city hall.