Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Meeting to decide future of recreational pot in Kalamazoo

Posted 6:51 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:10AM, April 29, 2019

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — City commissioners are holding a special meeting Monday night, to decide whether or not to allow recreational marijuana businesses within city limits in Kalamazoo.

Residents will be able to ask questions and weigh-in on whether or not the city opt in or out, after voters approved recreational marijuana last year.

Eight local governments have already opted out of allowing these types of businesses, according to MLive.

Kalamazoo city commissioners will be holding the meeting at 6 p.m. In the community room at city hall.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.