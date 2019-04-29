Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Officials say they interrupted California terror plot

Posted 3:37 PM, April 29, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say they thwarted a terror plot targeting white supremacists in California by an Army veteran who converted to Islam and wanted retribution for the New Zealand mosque attacks.

Federal prosecutors said Monday that Mark Domingo was arrested for planning to plant a bomb at a Nazi rally Sunday in Long Beach.

Domingo was arrested Friday on a charge of providing material support to terrorists. The rally never happened.

Court papers say Domingo discussed several types of attacks with an informant that included targeting Jews, churches and police officers.

He said he wanted revenge for attacks on mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people last month.

A message left on a phone listed for Domingo was not immediately returned.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.