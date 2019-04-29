Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Opening week at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Posted 4:36 AM, April 29, 2019, by

ALTO, Michigan. – It’s opening week at Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park where native and exotic animals alike are waiting your arrival!

Boulder Ridge takes pride in the many rare and endangered animals they provide a home for, some of the animals you’ll find at this park are the only ones of their kind in the United States.

Join FOX 17 News to meet their baby wallaby, kangaroo, giraffe, lemurs, and more!

 

The park is located at:
8313 Pratt Lake SE Alto,
MI 49302

For more information, click here.

