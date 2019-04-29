Parents of Jared Chance to be in court

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — The parents of an accused Grand Rapids murder suspect are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Jared Chance is charged in the death of Ashley Young, who went missing last year.

His parents, Barbara & James Chance, are also headed to trial, accused of helping their son dispose of young’s body.

Investigators say they found a saw underneath a couch in his parents home in Holland with blood on it.

Jared faces life in prison and his parents face a perjury charge.

We’ll continue to follow the case as they head to trial.