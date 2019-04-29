Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Pat Leatherman moves into fifth on all-time CMU strikeout list

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich -- Central Michigan senior pitcher Pat Leatherman moved into the fifth on the school's all-time strikeout list Saturday as the Chippewas beat Rival Western Michigan 6-1.

Leatherman, who is usually CMU's Friday starter, threw seven innings allowing just one run and fanning nine to give him 236 strikeouts for his career.

He is likely to get at least four more starts as the team travels to Bowling Green this weekend and still has series with Eastern Michigan and Miami (OH) plus the MAC Tournament.

Leatherman is 32 away from fourth and 52 away from the all-time leader, former major league pitcher Josh Collmenter.

CMU is 13-5 in the MAC and 31-12 overall.  The Chippewas are just percentage points out of first currently held by Ball State, the Cardinals are 12-4 in conference play.

