× Police investigating death of Coldwater infant

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are investigating the February death of a 5-month-old infant in Coldwater.

The investigation began Feb. 13 after police received a report of the infant being treated for life-threatening injuries at the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The child was taken to Ann Arbor after receiving treatment in Coldwater and Fort Wayne, Indiana. On Feb. 14, the 5-month-old was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is still going and will be forwarded to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office once they receive medical records and finish conducting interviews.