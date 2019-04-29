Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Police investigating death of Coldwater infant

Posted 5:01 PM, April 29, 2019, by

File photo.

COLDWATER, Mich. — Police are investigating the February death of a 5-month-old infant in Coldwater.

The investigation began Feb. 13 after police received a report of the infant being treated for life-threatening injuries at the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor.

The child was taken to Ann Arbor after receiving treatment in Coldwater and Fort Wayne, Indiana. On Feb. 14, the 5-month-old was pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is still going and will be forwarded to the Branch County Prosecutor’s Office once they receive medical records and finish conducting interviews.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.