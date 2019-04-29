Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Samaritas volunteer Lee Riedl named “Volunteer of the Year”

Posted 10:43 AM, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:42AM, April 29, 2019

Some folks just have it in their hearts to give back, and when they find themselves volunteering at Samaritas Senior Living Center, many of them find that they receive as much joy and love as they give.

Recently, volunteer Lee Riedl was nominated as the Volunteer of the Year by LeadingAge, out of hundreds of volunteers nominated from across the country.

We talked with Lee about her experience volunteering with Samaritas, and why the volunteers there are some of the best in West Michigan.

Samaritas Senior Living is located at 2000 32nd Street South East in Grand Rapids.

To learn more head online to samaritas.org or call (616)-452-5900.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.