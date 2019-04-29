Siegel Jewelers celebrates 130th anniversary with estate sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A West Michigan jewelry store is celebrating its 130th anniversary with an estate sale.

Monday April 29, is actually the last day for the sale at Siegel Jewelers in Grand Rapids.

It’s part of a 3 day fest featuring people in costumes and jewelry from around the world.

You will be able to find restored vintage, antique, and luxury estate from near and far.

We spoke to the owners who say you will be surprised at what you’ll find.

“We started the estate sale a few decades ago and its really been amping up and now it is full on food and drinks and costumes and tons of estate jewelry collected from Grand Rapids and West Michigan and then the world at large,” said Jaron Siegel, marketing director for the jewelry store.

The sale runs until 7 p.m.

Siegel Jewelers is located off 28th Street in Grand Rapids on Lake Eastbrook Boulevard.

