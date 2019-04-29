Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Suspect arraigned in Comstock Twp. shooting

Posted 3:23 PM, April 29, 2019

A mug shot of John Smothers.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One man was arrested Sunday morning after a shooting in Kalamazoo County.

Authorities were called around 7:37 a.m. Saturday to a home on Pickard Street in Comstock Township on a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Investigators then learned the shooting happened at a separate location, determined to be the 6400 block of Celery Street, near Henry Street in Comstock Township.

Deputies went to the home and identified 30-year-old John Smothers Jr. as the suspect in the shooting. He was taken into custody without incident and was arraigned Monday on three felony charges and once misdemeanor.

