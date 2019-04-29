Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Tigers’ top pick Mize pitches no-hitter in Double-A debut

Casey Mize #74 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Detroit Tigers No. 1 draft pick Casey Mize pitched a no-hitter for the Erie Seawolves in his Double-A debut Monday night.

Mize threw 98 pitches while overpowering the Altoona Curve. He hit the first batter of the game but got a groundball double play. He struck out seven and walked one, facing one over the minimum.

“Dominant,” manager Mike Rabelo said . “No deep counts, the only blemish was a hit-by-pitch and a walk. He was absolutely electric tonight.”

The 21-year-old right-hander was selected first overall last summer after a strong career at Auburn. He made four starts with Class A Lakeland this season prior to his promotion, going 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA.

Erie won the game 1-0. Mize credited catcher Jake Rogers and his fielders afterward. Outfielder Derek Hill — a first-round pick in 2014 — made a diving catch in the third inning, and right fielder Jose Azocar made a sliding catch in the fifth.

“It was definitely one of those days where, I don’t know, it just felt like auto pilot,” Mize said. “I’ve said that before. So it was just a good day.”

Mize pitched Erie’s second no-hitter in six days. Alex Faedo — Detroit’s first-round pick in 2017 — started a combined no-hitter Wednesday, ending Erie’s 10-year drought without one.

Mize was called for a pitch-clock violation early in the ninth inning but shook off the automatic ball. He retired Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Jared Oliva on a popup to second base to complete the gem. Erie never had anybody throwing in the bullpen.

“I threw one last year in college, and I wish I would have enjoyed it more,” Mize said. “So I think I kind of learned from that, and so I’m definitely going to let this one soak in.”

