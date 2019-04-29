Whitmer and Stabenow at new Wayland trainer center today

WAYLAND, Mich — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow and Governor Whitmer will be in West Michigan today, to cut the ribbon of the new training center for carpenters and millwrights.

The new state-of-the art, 67,000 square foot facility will open today and is located in Wayland.

The center, the Michigan Statewide Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center, is located at 500 Reno Drive. It will provide real world training at a time where there is a shortage of carpenters and millwrights in our state.

The statewide carpenters and millwrights joint apprenticeship and training fund will be open to the public and anyone can apply to become an apprentice carpenter or millwright.

Applicants simply need a high school diploma or a ged and apprentices do not pay tuition and get good wages, healthcare and pension benefits while they study and train.

We spoke to Senator Stabenow who says this is exciting news for our state.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled at 10 a.m.

