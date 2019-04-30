Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day at the Sparrows

Posted 7:10 AM, April 30, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Happy National Bubble Tea Day, West Michigan!

Bubble tea is a delicious beverage developed in the 1980s by the Taiwanese.

The creamy drink has a delicious surprise of bubbles in it known as "boba," or pearls made from tapioca.

In Grand Rapids you can try bubble tea yourself at The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand.

The Wealthy Street shop started creating a new bubble tea in April that uses slightly healthier ingredients.

Press play above to check it out!

For more information on The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand, click here.

