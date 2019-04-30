Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day at the Sparrows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Happy National Bubble Tea Day, West Michigan!
Bubble tea is a delicious beverage developed in the 1980s by the Taiwanese.
The creamy drink has a delicious surprise of bubbles in it known as "boba," or pearls made from tapioca.
In Grand Rapids you can try bubble tea yourself at The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand.
The Wealthy Street shop started creating a new bubble tea in April that uses slightly healthier ingredients.
