Celebrate National Bubble Tea Day at the Sparrows

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Happy National Bubble Tea Day, West Michigan!

Bubble tea is a delicious beverage developed in the 1980s by the Taiwanese.

The creamy drink has a delicious surprise of bubbles in it known as "boba," or pearls made from tapioca.

In Grand Rapids you can try bubble tea yourself at The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand.

The Wealthy Street shop started creating a new bubble tea in April that uses slightly healthier ingredients.

For more information on The Sparrows Coffee & Tea & Newsstand, click here.