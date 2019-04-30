Crews working to contain blaze at Ionia Co. barn

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Multiple fire departments are working to contain a fire Tuesday at a barn in Ionia County.

Emergency crews have closed M-66 at Portland Road, and closed Portland Road at Harwood Road.

The fire broke out around 6:19 p.m. at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, 478 W. Portland Road in the Lake Odessa area of Berlin Township.

Ionia County Central Dispatch said at 7:11 p.m. there were no injuries reported. The fire on the east side of the large barn was under control at that time, but the west side was still burning: “firefighters are probably going to take a defensive posture.”

Information on what caused the fire wasn’t immediately available.

FOX 17 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more. More information will be provided as it is made available.