× DeVos Children’s Hospital receives summer fellow grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital was awarded a grant for a summer fellow in the hospital’s oncology program.

Local volunteers raised more than $80,000 for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which benefits childhood cancer research. Because of the fundraising efforts, St. Baldrick’s awarded the hospital a $5,000 summer fellow grant.

The fellow will work under the guidance of Dr. Joseph Zagorski in an oncology research lab. The fellow will focus on finding new treatments for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, an aggressive pediatric cancer with a 10% survival rate two years after diagnosis.