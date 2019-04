Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County educator known for adding hands-on community projects to classroom lessons to help broaden the education and perspective of her students has been honored with an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

The award winner, Meagen Granberry, is a third grade teacher at Mary Helen Guest Elementary in Walled Lake. The school is part of the Walled Lake Consolidated School District.

