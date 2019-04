× Fire at Kalamazoo apartment building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a fire in the 500 block of W. Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo.

The fire broke out about 8:30 a.m., according to a social media post from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The location is the Crosstown Parkway Apartments.

Kalamazoo Public Safety is responding to a structure fire in the 500 block of W Crosstown Pkwy. pic.twitter.com/YWKsx8EtuL — KDPS (@KalPublicSafety) April 30, 2019

No other details are available at this time. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.