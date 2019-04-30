Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Grand Rapids FC kicks off 2019 season on Saturday

Posted 10:59 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58AM, April 30, 2019

Whether you call it soccer or football, we can all agree we have a good time when we go to a game. With the season starting up again, The Grand Rapids Football Club invites all of West Michigan to help them kick off their 2019 season on Saturday.

The GRFC has a number of new features at Houseman Field, including the GRFC Beer Garden, drinking games, a band, the Family Fan Zone, and a soccer blow-up.

The men's team home opener will be on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Houseman Field.

The women's team home opener will be May 24 at 7 p.m. at Grandville High school.

For the complete GRFC game and event schedule, visit  grandrapidsfc.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.