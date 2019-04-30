Grand Rapids FC kicks off 2019 season on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you call it soccer or football, we can all agree we have a good time when we go to a game. With the season starting up again, The Grand Rapids Football Club invites all of West Michigan to help them kick off their 2019 season on Saturday.

The GRFC has a number of new features at Houseman Field, including the GRFC Beer Garden, drinking games, a band, the Family Fan Zone, and a soccer blow-up.

The men's team home opener will be on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Houseman Field.

The women's team home opener will be May 24 at 7 p.m. at Grandville High school.

For the complete GRFC game and event schedule, visit grandrapidsfc.com.