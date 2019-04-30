Kids Food Basket previews new headquarters building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan based non-profit organization Kids Food Basket is in the process of building a new headquarters.

They gave FOX 17 a preview of the building Tuesday.

Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney says this new construction is a natural evolution for the group. The two-story, 30,000-square foot-building is going up right next to a 10-acre sustainable farm that Kids Food Basket has been using for several years.

They will use the farm not just for practical food production, but also as a hands-on classroom to teach children and their families about fresh and nutritious eating.

Clark Whitney says of the farm, "We know that providing direct access is so critical but the ability to teach kids and teach families and actually be able to grow our own food right here on a centennial farm, a farm that's been farmed for over 100 years right here in Grand Rapids, is really special. We know that when kids grow it, they eat it."

The building also includes about 16,000 square feet of warehouse space to store food.

At a construction price tag of $7.5 million, the project has already been almost entirely funded. Kids Food Basket is still working to raise the final $300,000 needed.

You can visit their website to donate or for more information about their programs.