Kzoo police using app to provide crime updates

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are taking to technology to provide the community with the latest information on local crime.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is joining the Neighbors app, which allows users to receive real-time information on local crime and safety.

Once a user downloads the app, they can join their neighborhood, share videos, texts and photos related to crime and safety, and receive alerts from neighbors and police.

Neighbors is available on iOS and Android devices.