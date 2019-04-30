Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Kzoo police using app to provide crime updates

Posted 5:58 PM, April 30, 2019, by

A picture taken on January 17, 2017 in Paris shows people holding their cell phones. (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are taking to technology to provide the community with the latest information on local crime.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is joining the Neighbors app, which allows users to receive real-time information on local crime and safety.

Once a user downloads the app, they can join their neighborhood, share videos, texts and photos related to crime and safety, and receive alerts from neighbors and police.

Neighbors is available on iOS and Android devices.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.