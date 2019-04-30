Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan Senate waives makeup requirement for 4 snow days

Posted 1:21 PM, April 30, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers may be closer to forgiving schools from potentially having to make up four snow days that occurred during a state-declared emergency.

Legislation approved unanimously by the Senate Tuesday would exclude the period from Jan. 29 through Feb. 1 from counting as snow days. That’s when an arctic deep freeze shut down many normal activities, including school.

The House may give passage to the bill Tuesday, once it considers Senate changes. Senate Democrats, however, refused to give the bill immediate effect over a dispute involving paying hourly school workers, so further talks are expected.

State law forgives districts from making up six days canceled for emergencies, and schools can get a waiver for three additional days. Many districts have already reached or exceeded nine snow days.

