Mother’s Day gift ideas by West Michigan blogger Torey Noora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are giving you fair warning right now! Mother's Day is Sunday, May 12. At a loss of what to get her or someone who was a mother figure in your life? We turned to the expertise of blogger and mom of two, Torey Noora of www.toreynoora.com

Even better yet, Torey has an awesome giveaway on her site, too, featuring the items she showcased on FOX 17 Morning Mix.

Sweet Temptations, Grand Haven, MI : Have a mom with a sweet tooth? This little Grand Haven shop has gift baskets featuring everything from flavored popcorn and chocolate almonds to gourmet apples.

Freedom Deodorant : This is more than just deodorant, it's a company on a mission to save lives. After three of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer, founder Ira Green created aluminum-free deodorant. Doctors stress how important it is to use natural products on the body. You can get 20 percent off and free shipping by using code FOX17 and clicking here.

Young Living Essential Oils : All moms need balance in their lives and essential oils can help in a big way. Go to Torey's website to get a great deal!

Skin Resource. MD : These products are some of Torey's personal favorites! All products are formulated by dermatologists, great prices and contain ingredients that you WANT on your skin. Use the code Torey25 for 25 percent off.

Dirty Girl Farm, Detroit : Michigan based company providing organic, safe products. Offering everything from gift sets to baby products.

Garden Crossings, Zeeland, MI : How can you go wrong with flowers and plants for Mother's Day? Don't know what she'd like? How about a gift card!