Movies in the Neighborhood Park coming this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Most Grand Rapids residents have heard of the outdoor movies that happen downtown each summer, but now there's a new set of films ready to premiere at parks even closer to local neighborhoods thanks to Friends of GR Parks.

Movies in the Neighborhood Park will have movie premieres in three different parks throughout the city starting in June. There will be one premiere each month on the following days and locations:

Saturday, June 20 at Clemente Park, 546 Rumsey South West

Saturday, July 22 at Martin Luther King Park, 900 Fuller Avenue South East

Saturday, August 24 at Eastern Park, 758 Eastern Avenue North East

Starting this week, Grand Rapids residents can vote for their favorite family-friendly movie that will be played at neighborhood parks this summer. Movie titles will be announced in early June.

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation will be providing fun free recreation classes and activities prior to the start of each movie too.

To learn more, visit friendsofgrparks.org/moviesinthepark.