Portage schedules lottery drawing for medical marijuana permits

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage has scheduled a lottery drawing to determine what medical marijuana businesses will receive permits to open in the city.

Officials say they received 13 applications that met zoning and application requirements. Only four of those applicants were spaced far enough away from each other to receive a permit.

The remaining nine applicants will be split into three groups, and a lottery drawing will award one applicant from each group a provisional permit.

The lottery is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Portage City Hall.