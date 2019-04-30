× State suspends license of Norton Shore nurse and practice

LANSING, Mich. – The State of Michigan has suspended the license of a Norton Shores nurse.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended the license of Susan Drust for allegations of negligence and failure to exercise due care at her practice.

LARA officials allege that Drust prescribed controlled substances to patients who were abusing alcohol, prescribed unsafe combinations of drugs without documenting the risk or the rationale, failed to document problematic urine drug screens and failed to document consideration of alternatives to opioid treatments.

“The allegations against the licensee indicate that she put public health and safety at risk,” said Director Orlene Hawks in a press release. “Based on our findings, it was crucial for LARA to summarily suspend this licensee to protect patients in Michigan.”

Drust operated her own practice called Susan Drust Family Medicine in Norton Shores.

LARA says the suspension is a temporary measure and not a final determination if Drust has violated Public Health Code. That is yet to be determined.

You can read the entire complaint here.