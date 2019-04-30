× Three story tiki bar coming to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Fans of tropical drinks and Polynesian decor will be happy to hear a new tiki bar is coming to Grand Rapids.

Max’s South Seas Hideaway will open in August in the Waldron building at 58 Ionia Avenue SW. The restaurant and tiki bar will be owned and operated by BarFly Ventures.

Max’s is a partnership between Martin Cate, who is an author, bar owner and rum and exotic cocktail expert, Mark Sellers, the creator of HopCat, Stella’s Lounge and TikiCat, and Gecko, a Hawaii-based tiki and Polynesian artist.

The owners say the development will feature a three-story tiki bar, restaurant and boutique lodging. The interiors will include a large portion of Sellers’ collection of tiki art, a 500-gallon saltwater aquarium and seven tiki-theme AirBnB rental apartments (pending city approval.)

Hiring for management positions in underway and more than 80 hourly employees will be hired in July. Click here to apply.