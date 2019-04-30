× US-131 injury crash in Byron Twp sends one to the hospital

UPDATE: The crash scene cleared at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

——-

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An injury accident has prompted police to shut down the left lane of northbound US-131 near 76th Street in Byron Township.

The crash occurred around 5:28 p.m. Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted around 5:55 p.m. that the left lane was block.

Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 one person was taken to a hospital with a possibly serious injury.

There’s no word yet what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. The roads were slick from rain at the time.