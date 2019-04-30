Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

US-131 injury crash in Byron Twp sends one to the hospital

Posted 6:09 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29PM, April 30, 2019

UPDATE: The crash scene cleared at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.

——-

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich.  — An injury accident has prompted police to shut down the left lane of northbound US-131 near 76th Street in Byron Township.

The crash occurred around 5:28 p.m. Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation tweeted around 5:55 p.m. that the left lane was block.

Kent County Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 one person was taken to a hospital with a possibly serious injury.

There’s no word yet what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved. The roads were slick from rain at the time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.