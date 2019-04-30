Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Woman gets 25-70 years for sexual conduct with infant

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A southern Michigan woman involved in a child pornography ring has been sentenced to 25 to 70 years in prison after pleading no contest to the criminal sexual conduct of an infant girl.

The Battle Creek Enquirer reports 33-year-old Talia Furman of Springfield apologized to the court Monday in Calhoun County. A no contest plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but is treated as such for sentencing.

Furman and her boyfriend, 32-year-old Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, were arrested last year on charges. He’s been sentenced to two consecutive sentences of 25-70 years after pleading no contest to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. They’re also among several people charged with conspiring to kidnap and kill a child in Branch County.

