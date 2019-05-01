4 ways predators are targeting kids on Instagram

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Instagram has been recently named one of the easiest apps for predators to target kids. But as parents, there are steps you can take to protect them while letting them use social media.

Chris McKenna, Founder of Protect Young Eyes, joined us in-studio to talk about the four ways predators are targeting kids on Instagram.

Pedophiles Exploit Instagram’s Comments To Network With Each Other And Fish For Victims

Pedophiles Exploit Instagram’s Hashtags To Drop Horrible Content Into Good, Clean Places

Predators Exploit Instagram’s Likes (The Heart) To Identify Potential Victims

Pedophiles Exploit Instagram DMs (Direct Messages) To groom kids. And They’re Doing It Very Successfully

For parents, here are some ways you can address the problem:

1. If your kid uses social media, including Instagram, be curious and involved. Remember, not every kid misuses these platforms. But, if you know the risks, then get involved and talk openly with your children about how they’re using the app.

2. Use monitoring tools like Bark and Covenant Eyes to monitor their smartphone social media and texting activity. Bark actually monitors images within the app for appropriateness and alerts parents when kids venture into inappropriate images.

3. Talk to your kids specifically about direct messages and give them guidance for what to do if someone tricky reaches out to them.