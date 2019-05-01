Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

AMBER alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Galesburg

Posted 2:28 AM, May 1, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A statewide AMBER alert has been issued for 16-year-old Calista Kay Rose who police say is missing out of Kalamazoo County.

She was last seen on Tuesday, April 30 around 1:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a pink winter coat.

Calista may be with a Samuel Leroy Chrispens, 45-year-old white male who may be driving at 2011 Chrysler, four door, gray in color with Michigan Registration of 1MCW51.

If located please call MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551 or Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office at 269-383-8722 or call 911.

