Art show to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- Wednesday night in Grand Rapids, you have the opportunity to purchase new artwork while helping children who are ill, some, fighting for their lives at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

This charity event, put on by All Art Works, an online platform created to connect artists with art buyers plans to donate their entire 40% commission of every sale to the hospital.

The one-night-only event will be held at Brush Studio, 50 Louis St NW, on May 1st, 2019, 7-9 pm. Wednesday's event is free. There will be a cash bar.

Every work is priced with the frame included and ready to hang.

For those unable to attend the event, purchases to benefit the hospital can be made May 1st through the online platform.

Event will feature 60 artworks by West Michigan and national artists.

You can view and purchase art here. 

