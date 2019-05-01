× Astronaut, GR native shouts out Michigan from space

An astronaut from Grand Rapids tweeted a shout out to Michigan from space on Wednesday.

Christina Koch started an 11-month trip into space in March, which will break the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the end of December.

On Wednesday, she tweeted a photo from the International Space Station, saying the Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person.