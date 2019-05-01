NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 59/60, attends a press conference at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 13, 2019. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)
Astronaut, GR native shouts out Michigan from space
An astronaut from Grand Rapids tweeted a shout out to Michigan from space on Wednesday.
Christina Koch started an 11-month trip into space in March, which will break the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the end of December.
On Wednesday, she tweeted a photo from the International Space Station, saying the Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person.
Waving to the mitten! Greetings to my friends and family in Michigan. The Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person. pic.twitter.com/NELuPGchid