Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Astronaut, GR native shouts out Michigan from space

Posted 9:26 PM, May 1, 2019, by

NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch, a member of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 59/60, attends a press conference at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on March 13, 2019. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images)

An astronaut from Grand Rapids tweeted a shout out to Michigan from space on Wednesday.

Christina Koch started an 11-month trip into space in March, which will break the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman at the end of December.

On Wednesday, she tweeted a photo from the International Space Station, saying the Great Lakes are as stunning from space as they are in person.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.