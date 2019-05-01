Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Authorities seek missing Barry County teen

A photo of Paige Gifford.

HASTINGS, Mich. — Authorities are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen girl.

Paige Aurora Gifford, 16, was last seen April 24 at her home in southwestern Barry County. Gifford is known to have friends in Kalamazoo.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray joggers and Nike shoes. Authorities say she is 5-foot-6 and weighs 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

