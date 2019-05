Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Beltline Bar has the great taste of Mexico right here in Grand Rapids, and they have some fun planned to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this weekend!

Chef Michael Alexander from the Beltline Bar came by to make one of the dishes they'll be serving this weekend only.

Check out the flyer below for specials happening all weekend long.

To look at the menu or learn more information, visit beltlinebar.com.