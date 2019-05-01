Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Celebrate Egg month at the Critter Barn

Posted 7:10 AM, May 1, 2019, by

ZEELAND, Mich. -- If you didn't know, May is actually National Egg month and Michigan ranks sixth in the nation for egg production.  Here in West Michigan, there are a total of 17 family-owned farms with up to 15 million birds.

The Critter Barn, 9275 Adams Street in Zeeland, is now inviting families out to learn more about eggs. The farm will have different fun activities for the kids centered around eggs, hens and Michigan family farms for the entire month.

The kids can watch hens lay eggs, learn how often they do it, and also learn which types of eggs different chickens lay. Guests will also get a dozen eggs to take home thanks to local egg farmers.

