Closures planned overnight on Grand Haven drawbridge

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Late night travelers to and from Grand Haven could face some traffic delays overnight.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety says that there will be short term closures of the US-31 drawbridge over the Grand River starting at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, and lasting until about 6:00 a.m. Thursday. The closures aren’t expected to last more than 15 minutes each.

The drawbridge has been having reoccurring problems in recent weeks.