Dowagiac man arrested for stealing motorcycle to pay for meth

Posted 2:24 PM, May 1, 2019, by

DOWAGIAC, Mich. – A Dowagiac man has been arrested for stealing a motorcycle and other items in March to help pay for meth.

James Robert File, 42, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for Breaking and Entering and Unlawfully Driving Away a Motor Vehicle for the thefts that took place on March 27 in the 400 block of E. Railroad Street. File was located in Niles with the stolen property and police say he admitted to the thefts. He allegedly told police that he stole the property to sell it and use the proceeds to buy meth.  Police were able to return much of the stolen property, including the motorcycle, to the victim.

File is also charged with two felony bench warrants for failing to appear for sentencing for two other larceny charges.

