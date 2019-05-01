Finding Tyler his Forever Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- An enthusiastic and curious 10-year-old boy is looking for a loving home, where he can learn what it truly means to be a family.

FOX 17 continues our Forever Home series, working to find adoptive families for children in Michigan’s foster care system.

Tyler is interested in anything and everything, so he loved spending the morning at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum.

He loved playing with the bubbles, in the tree house, and surgery room setup inside the museum. Tyler spent a lot of time trying to figure out where cords and tubes were supposed to go and what the machines were intended for in the mock-hospital room.

While Tyler is a man of few words, he’s a great joke-teller and a big fan of “knock, knock jokes.”

He enjoys being at school with his teachers and friends, but really likes to be outside during recess.

He said, “I like to swim, I like to move around. I climb trees all the way to the top.”

Tyler said his favorite sport is baseball, but he likes playing with Lego's and doing puzzles too.

Like most kids, Tyler puts one food on the top of his favorites list.

“Mac and cheese and only mac and cheese,” he said.

When it comes to his future family, Tyler said it would feel great to be able to find a loving family, possibly with pets.

If you’re interested in learning more about Tyler or the adoption process, you can call or visit Orchard's Children's Services.