Foster Care Awareness Month: Why families should consider fostering a child

May is Foster Care Awareness Month. Thousands of children in Michigan need temporary temporary homes where they can feel safe, secure, and loved.

Samaritas Foster Care is asking families and couples to consider showing these children love and compassion, from a small donation to the organization all the way up to offering a temporary home to the kids.

In order to foster a child, households must meet requirements for licensing by the State of Michigan and go through initial and ongoing training. They must be willing to cooperate with birth parents who are working towards reunification with their children.

To learn more about how you can get involved, visit samaritas.org/fostercare.