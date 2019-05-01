Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Groundbreaking set for new park in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Mich. –Officials in Caledonia are set to break ground on a brand new park that’s long been in the making.

Work will soon begin on the Caledonia Community Green and North Shore Park. It will be built on the vacant lot next to the Caledonia branch of the Kent District library, 6260 92nd St SE, Caledonia.

The project, which has been in the making for a few years now, will bring new recreational opportunities to the community including an amphitheater, pickle ball courts and a dog park.

Community members are invited to attend Wednesday’s ceremony at 6:30 p.m., right next to the library.

No word on when the park is expected to be completed.

