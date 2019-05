GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Happiness Begins Tour is coming to Grand Rapids later this summer.

The 40-city tour of the Jonas Brothers, along with Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, will play at the Van Andel Arena on Sunday, September 8. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster outlets on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 a.m.

The Jonas Brothers are taking pre-orders for their comeback album, Happiness Begins. Official merchandise also launched Wednesday.