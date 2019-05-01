× Man arrested for allegedly stealing van in Branch Co.

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Coldwater man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly taking off his clothes before stealing a van.

Deputies were dispatched around 11 a.m. to an area near I-69 and Lutes Road in Girard Township, north of Coldwater on a report of an agitated man taking off his clothes.

While deputies were searching the area for the man, someone called and said their van had just been stolen by someone who fit the description of the initial report.

Authorities eventually found the van and the suspect and took him into custody on charges connected to stealing the van, being under the influence and resisting officers.