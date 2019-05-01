Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Update: Missing Kalamazoo man located

Posted 3:09 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 03:17PM, May 1, 2019

Kevin Douglas

UPDATE: The Kalamazoo DPS says that Mr. Douglas has been located.

*******

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Kalamazoo man.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say that Kevin Douglas, 63, was last seen on April 22. He was last known to have been treated at a local hospital and then did not return home when he was discharged.

Investigators say that Douglas has several medical conditions and is currently without his medications.  He is described as being white, about 5’8″ tall, weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.