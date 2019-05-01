Update: Missing Kalamazoo man located

UPDATE: The Kalamazoo DPS says that Mr. Douglas has been located.

*******

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding a missing Kalamazoo man.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officials say that Kevin Douglas, 63, was last seen on April 22. He was last known to have been treated at a local hospital and then did not return home when he was discharged.

Investigators say that Douglas has several medical conditions and is currently without his medications. He is described as being white, about 5’8″ tall, weighing 190 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. It is not known what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information should contact Kalamazoo DPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.