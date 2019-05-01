March for Immigrants in Grand Rapids

Photo Gallery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 200 to 300 people have gathered for the annual Day Without Immigrants March.
The march is to raise awareness for immigrants in the United States. The march was starting at Garfield Park, but did not have an ending location, according to Grand Rapids police. Because no permit was filed, marchers are asked to remain the sidewalks.
The march is organized by Movimiento Cosecha GR.
We’ll have more from the march on later editions of FOX 17 News.
3 comments
Bud
This is a terrible article.
Let us be perfectly clear.
Legal Immigrants have every right afforded to any other American citizen under the law.
Illegal Aliens do not and should not.
Bud
This is a terrible article.
Let us be perfectly clear.
Legal Immigrants have the same rights under the law as American citizens.
Illegal Aliens do not and should not.
mike
Why is it the person with the bullhorn is the biggest and fattest person in the group???