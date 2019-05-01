March for Immigrants in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 200 to 300 people have gathered for the annual Day Without Immigrants March.

The march is to raise awareness for immigrants in the United States. The march was starting at Garfield Park, but did not have an ending location, according to Grand Rapids police. Because no permit was filed, marchers are asked to remain the sidewalks.

The march is organized by Movimiento Cosecha GR.

We’ll have more from the march on later editions of FOX 17 News.