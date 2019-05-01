March for Immigrants in Grand Rapids

Update: Missing Galesburg girl found
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – 200 to 300 people have gathered for the annual Day Without Immigrants March.

The march is to raise awareness for immigrants in the United States.  The march was starting at Garfield Park, but did not have an ending location, according to Grand Rapids police.  Because no permit was filed, marchers are asked to remain the sidewalks.

The march is organized by Movimiento Cosecha GR.

3 comments

  • Bud

    This is a terrible article.
    Let us be perfectly clear.
    Legal Immigrants have every right afforded to any other American citizen under the law.
    Illegal Aliens do not and should not.

    Reply
