Update: Missing Galesburg girl found
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan police investigate dogs found dead in trash bags

Posted 11:29 AM, May 1, 2019, by

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in southeastern Michigan’s Ypsilanti Township have launched an animal cruelty investigation after several dogs were found dead in trash bags dumped along roadways.

Sgt. Eugene Rush with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says a work crew found the carcasses of puppies and four adult dogs, some of which had been cut up, on April 23 in trash bags along roads near Willow Run Airport.

The next day, he says the same crew found a bag with dead puppies and two more bagged dogs along another roadway.

Rush tells the Detroit Free Press that “it’s a horrific crime” and investigators believe the cases are connected.

He says that the adult dogs appeared to be pit bull mixes, but it’s unclear when the dogs were dumped along the roads.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.